TS EAMCET 2020: Last date for submitting applications extended to 10 June; candidates can correct details between 11 to 16 June

The last for submission of TS EAMCET 2020 application without late fees has been extended till 10 June. Candidates who have submitted their applications will get to make corrections in their form from 11 to 16 June.

The application process for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) began on 21 February. Interested candidates can visit the official website of TS EAMCET 2020 at Eamcet.tsche.ac.in to apply.

TS EAMCET is held for admission to engineering, agricultural and medical courses in various colleges of Telangana. The exam is conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

The TSCHE had pushed the application date for all combined entrance tests to 15 May and then extended it to 31 May. The TSCHE holds entrance examinations for admission to undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and diploma courses.

Earlier, the applicants were allowed to edit their application forms between 16 May and 20 May.

TS EAMCET 2020 was scheduled to be held on 4, 5, 7, 9 and 11 May but got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, TS EAMCET will be conducted from 6 to 9 July.

The TSCHE has announced the revised dates of other CETs too. TS PGCET 2020 will take place from 1 to 3 July, while TS ICET 2020 will be held on 13 July. TS Law CET 2020 and TS PGLCET 2020 will be conducted on 10 July and TS ECET 2020 on 4 July. TS EdCET 2020 and TS PolyCET 2020 will take place on 15 July and 1 July.

How to apply for TS EAMCET 2020

Visit the official website of TS EAMCET at Eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Go to online application section. Pay registration fees online. Fill the application by providing required details and click on the submit button.