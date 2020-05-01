Coronavirus Outbreak: Application date for Telangana EAMCET 2020 and other entrance exams extended

Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) has extended the application date for all combined entrance tests till 15 May.

The entrance tests are conducted by TSCHE for admission in courses offered by the universities in the state. Students can register themselves by visiting the website -- https://www.tsche.ac.in.

“The last date for payment of fee and submission of online application for all the CETS 2020 without late fee is extended up to 15-05-2020. All CETS stand postponed. Next dates will be announced later,” a notice on the TSCHE website read.

TSCHE conducts entrance examinations for admission to undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and diploma courses.

Those appearing for the council’s engineering, agriculture and medical entrance EAMCET 2020 now have another chance to make corrections to their application form. The corrections can be made between 16 May and 20 May.

The TS EAMCET was scheduled to be held on May 4,5,7,9 and 11. The date for the release of admit cards was 1 May.

Apart from these, the Telangana State Council for Higher Education also holds ICET (Integrated Common Entrance Test for admission into MBA and MCA course), PECET (Physical Education Common Entrance Test), LAWCET, PGLCET (Postgraduate law Common Entrance Test) and EdCET (Education Common Entrance Test).

Last dates to apply for all the above entrance examinations have been extended till 15 May.

Telangana had on Friday extended the last date for submission of Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET-2020) online application to 9 May.

The State Board of Technical Education and Training decided on the extension due to the coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of the disease.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.