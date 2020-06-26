TS EAMCET 2020: JNTU to issue admit cards for engineering, agriculture, medical tests from 30 June at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Earlier, the Telangana state engineering, agriculture and medical common entrance test 2020, or TS EAMCET 2020, was scheduled to release on 27 June.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University or JNTU, Hyderabad, will release the admit cards/hall tickets for TS EAMCET 2020 from 30 June. Candidates who have applied for the entrance test can download the admit card from the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in, till 3 July.

Candidates will be able to download their TS EAMCET 2020 hall tickets by entering their registration number, date of birth and other credentials.

According to a report by NDTV, earlier the Telangana state engineering, agriculture and medical common entrance test 2020, or TS EAMCET 2020, was scheduled to release on 27 June. TS EAMCET 2020 is scheduled to be conducted from 6 to 9 July.

The engineering exam of TS EAMCET 2020 will be held from 6 to 8 July, while the Agriculture entrance test will be conducted on 8 and 9 July. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held from 4 to 11 May, but was postponed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The examinations will be held in two shifts — 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm.

The JNTU has also extended the date to avail the change in exam centre zones for TS EAMCET 2020.

"Students who wish to avail TS & AP Test Zone change for TS EAMCET- 2020 due to genuine reasons are hereby informed to intimate one more option (option 4) for center change during 25.06.2020 - 26.06.2020. After this, there will be no scope for further requests”, the University said on its website.

Earlier, students were allowed to change the exam centre from 22 to 23 June.

According to a report by Careers 360, TS EAMCET is an online examination conducted by JNUT on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for admission into various professional courses offered in University/ Private colleges in Telangana.