TS EAMCET 2020: Candidates allowed to change exam centre from 22 to 23 June on official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has allowed candidates to change exam centres for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET). The window for changing centre opened on 22 June and closes on 23 June. Those who have applied can do so by adding another option to the number of test centres opted by them.

This is the last opportunity for candidates to change their examination centre. Those who want to opt for exam centre change will have to visit the official website of TS EAMCET at eamcet.tsche.ac.in .

TS EAMCET, which is being conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, will take place from 6 to 9 July. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held from 4 to 11 May, but was postponed in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The exam is conducted for admission to engineering, agricultural and medical courses in various colleges of Telangana. It is prerequisite for getting into various professional courses offered by the University or private colleges in the state.

Candidates who submitted TS EAMCET application were given an opportunity to make corrections in their form from 11 to 16 June.

How to change the exam centre

Visit eamcet.tsche.ac.in .and click on the link for the AP Test centre zone change request. Enter the required details to log in, following which, you will get to add preferred exam centre.

TS EAMCET admit cards will be available from 27 June to 3 July, reported NDTV. Those who have not applied yet and want to appear for the exam can fill application form by submitting a late fee of Rs 5,000 till 25 June and Rs 10,000 from 26 to 30 June.