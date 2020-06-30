TS EAMCET 2020 Hall Ticket: JNTU to release admit card on eamcet.tsche.ac.in today; here's how to download

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University, Hyderabad, will be releasing TS EAMCET 2020 admit card on its official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in from Tuesday, 30 June.

Students, who have applied for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test 2020 can download the hall ticket till 3 July. The TS EAMCET 2020 is scheduled to be conducted from 6 to 9 July.

The TS EAMCET 2020 hall ticket is a mandatory document that students must carry along with them on the day of examination.

The hall ticket of TS EAMCET 2020 will contain details of the candidate, including name, roll number, registration number and photograph. It will also have the examination schedule, the name and address and other information related to the examination centre.

TS EAMCET 2020 examinations will be held in two shifts — 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm.

Candidates who have still not applied for TS EAMCET 2020 can submit online application with a late fee of Rs 10,000 till 30 June.

According to a Times Now report, candidates, who will be appearing for the TS EAMCET 2020, will have to go through several precautionary measures before appearing for the entrance examination. They will have to download Aarogya Setu app on their mobile phone, undergo thermal screening, wear face masks and use sanitiser.

Steps to download TS EAMCET 2020 hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link that mentions TS EAMCET 2020 Hall Ticket on the home page

Step 3: A new page will open where you will have to enter your roll number, date of birth and other details to login in

Step 4: Your TS EAMCET 2020 admit card will open on your screen with all the details

Step 5: Download and take a printout of your TS EAMCET 2020 hall ticket