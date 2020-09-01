TS EAMCET 2020: Deadline to submit applications extended till 5 September; check eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Students who still have not applied for TS EAMCET 2020 examination can apply on the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in by paying the late fee

TS EAMCET 2020 | The Telangana State Council of Higher Education has extended the TS EAMCET 2020 application date. The official website for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc,) Common Entrance Test-2020 (TS EAMCET-2020) is displaying a banner which reads that the last date for submission of Online Applications with late fee of Rs 10,000 has been extended up to 5 September.

The website mentions that this is the final extension and there will be no further extension after this.

Students who still have not applied for the examination can still apply online at the website eamcet.tsche.ac.in by paying the late fee.

Earlier the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) had extended the last date to apply for TS EAMCET 2020 till 31 August. The exam which was scheduled to be conducted in July got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The exam for the engineering stream will be conducted between 9 and 14 September, while the agriculture and medical (pharmacy) stream exam will be held after NEET-UG 2020.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts.The first shift will be from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be from 3 pm to 6 pm.

According to a report in Careers 360, candidates need to be careful while filling in the information in the application form and need to note the login credentials for future reference. In any case of any discrepancy, they may contact the helpdesk at tseamcethelpdesk2020@gmail.com.

As per the report, every year more than 2 lakh candidates get themselves registered for TS EAMCET 2002 exam and more than 1 lakh of them appear for engineering admissions.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) in Hyderabad will be conducting the exams on behalf of the TSCHE. The 180-minute long test will have 160 questions and will be computer-based.