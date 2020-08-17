TS EAMCET 2020: Application deadline for exam extended till 31 August, apply at eamcet.tsche.ac.in by paying late fee
TS EAMCET 2020 | Candidates who are yet to apply for the exam can submit their online application forms on eamcet.tsche.ac.in till 31 August, by paying a late fee of Rs 10,000.
TS EAMCET 2020 | The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has extended the last date to apply for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2020 till 31 August. Candidates can fill the application form at eamcet.tsche.ac.in by paying a late fee of Rs 10,000.
According to a report by NDTV, earlier, the last date to submit the application form with a late fee of Rs 5,000 was 25 June. The exam was scheduled to be conducted in July, but now has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A report by Careers 360 said that the TS EAMCET 2020 date has been announced. As per the new schedule, the exam for the engineering stream will be conducted between 9 and 14 September. The agriculture and medical (pharmacy) stream exam will be held after NEET-UG 2020.
National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for undergraduates is scheduled for 13 September.
The report also said that the admit card for TS EAMCET 2020 is expected to be released anytime in August last week or in the first week of September.
A report by Times Now said that the exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm on all days.
The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) in Hyderabad will be conducting the exams on behalf of the TSCHE. The 180-minute long test will be computer-based and will have 160 questions.
The exam is conducted for admission into various professional courses offered in University/ Private colleges in Telangana.
