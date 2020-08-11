Telangana EAMCET 2020 tentative schedule released; exams likely to begin from 9 Sept

The entrance exam for the engineering stream is likely to begin from 9 September, while the tests for Agriculture and Medical stream could be held after 13 September

The state government of Telangana has finalised a schedule for the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (Eamcet) on Monday (10 August, 2020). The entrance exam for the engineering stream will begin from 9 September, while the tests for Agriculture and Medical stream will be held after 13 September.

These dates are tentative and require the nod from the Telangana High Court. Along with the EAMCET, the state has also proposed dates to conduct the POLYCET and ECET. While the Polytechnic common entrance test is set to be held on 2 September, the engineering common entrance test will be conducted on 31 August.

The decision was taken following a "high-level meeting" that was chaired by Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy along with several senior officials of the Education Department, according to the official site of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The exam for the engineering stream will be held on 9, 10, 11 and 14 September.

A senior official revealed that the dates for the other two streams will be finalised soon.

"The AM (Agriculture and Medicine) stream of the Eamcet will be held after the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Neet) on September 13. The service provider does not have test slots for conducting the exams,” the senior official said. The notice also mentioned that as the matter of conducting the common entrance tests (CET) is in High Court, all requisite permissions will be obtained from the court before the exams are held.

According to The Indian Express, The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) in Hyderabad will be conducting the exams on behalf of the Telangana State council of higher education. The 180 minute long test will be a computer based exam which will have 160 questions.

The admission process for the degree courses through the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) will start from 20 August, added the TSCHE report. Also, digital classes for government school students of Classes 3 to 5 will commence from the 1st of September. For classes 6 to 10, the coaching will begin from 20 August. Online classes for the intermediate students of the state are set to begin from 17 August. "The classes will be aired through Doordarshan and T-SAT network channels".