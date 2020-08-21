TS DOST admission 2020: Telangana board to begin registration for admission to UG courses from 24 August

TS DOST admission 2020: The registration for Phase 1 of the admission process will be on from 24 August to 9 September, while Phase 2 will begin from 17 September

TS DOST admission 2020: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced that the state government will begin registration of admission to undergraduate courses via the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) portal from 24 August.

To register online for DOST 2020, candidates can visit the official website — dost.cgg.gov.in and log in with their Intermediate roll numbers.

The official portal said that candidates seeking admission into various undergraduate (UG) courses such as BA, BSc, BCom (Voc), BCom (Hon), BBA, BCA, BBM, in the state universities including Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Palamuru University, Mahatma Gandhi University and Sathavahana University can register themselves on DOST.

Students will be allotted seats on the basis of merit.

Students will have to confirm seats by self reporting and paying the fees and if they don't confirm, the seat will be carried forward to the second phase of registrations.

Earlier, the Phase 1 registration was scheduled to begin from 1 July.

Candidates will have to pay one-time registration fees of Rs 200 for all colleges or courses of one or more universities.

The registration for Phase 1 will be available from 24 August to 9 September. Phase 1 web options will be open from 29 August to 8 September.

Registration for Phase 2 will require a fee of Rs 400 and will begin from 17 September. The registration fee for the third phase will also be Rs 400.

The candidates, who confirm their seats online (self-reporting) during the three phases must again report physically to their respective colleges from 8 to 12 October, reported Careers 360. The TSCHE will announce the date for commencement of classes at a later date.

Here’s the official notification of DOST.

Students can finalise the procedure by paying the required fees on the official DOST portal.

The council has taken steps to follow all COVID-19 protocols. A real-time digital face recognition system, or the T App Folio, has been created.

According to a report by The New Indian Express, this will facilitate the verification of a student’s identity without the invigilator actually having to sign on a sheet, thereby minimising human contact.