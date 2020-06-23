TS DOST 2020: Telangana to begin common registration for admission to state-based colleges from July; visit dost.cgg.gov.in

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has on Monday, 22 June, started the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) 2020 for the students who have passed their intermediate public examination. Students can visit Telangana Dost portal - dost.cgg.gov.in and apply for admission to undergraduate courses for the academic year 2020-21.

According to a report by The Indian Express, through the Telangana DOST portal, students will be able to apply for courses and colleges of their choice. Seats will be allotted to them on the basis of merit.

Students who are offered a seat will have to confirm by self-reporting and paying the fees. If they do not want to accept the seat offered, they can reserve it and wait for the second allocation.

Candidates who select a seat online will be called for physical verification to the college from 20 to 24 August.

A report by Telangana Today mentions that students will have to register using the T App Folio, a real-time digital face recognition system, on their mobile phones.

The students should enter their BIE admit card number, date of birth, Aadhaar number and mobile number in the app. On verification of these details along with authentication of a live photograph (selfie photo) with photograph available with the TS BIE, a DOST ID is generated.

Students can also register with DOST at the helpline centres or MeeSeva centres.

According to a notification by TSCHE, Telangana DOST students will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 200. The Phase I of registration will be from 1 to 14 July. The online option to choose seats will be open from 6 to 15 July.

The seat allotment for the first phase will be declared by 22 July and students can self-report between 23 to 27 July.

The Phase II of registration will commence from 23 July and would be on till 29 July. The Phase III, or the last phase of registration, will be on from 8 to 18 August.

Students orientation in the college will be held between 24 to 31 August and semester-I classes will commence from 1 October.

For details on Telangana DOST 2020, students can visit here - https://dost.cgg.gov.in/welcome.do