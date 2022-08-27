TS DOST 2022: Seat allotment result for Phase 2 to release today, how to check

Candidates should note that after the release of Phase I, II, and III allotment list, the selected students will have to report to the respective colleges from 16 to 22 September.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) seat allotment result for phase 2 today, 27 August.

Once it is released, candidates can check the result for phase 2 on the official website at dost.cgg.gov.in. The Phase 1 seat allotment result was declared on 7 August.

Those who could not secure a seat in the DOST 2022 Phase 1 need not worry as the second allotment list can have your name mentioned on it.

Candidates should note that after the release of Phase I, II, and III allotment list, the selected students will have to report to the respective colleges from 16 to 22 September.

The orientation for the candidates will be held between 23 to 30 September. As per the schedule, classes for Semester I are set to begin on 1 October.

Here’s how to check the TS DOST seat allotment 2022:

Step 1: Go to TSCHE’s official website at dost.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and click on ‘Candidate Login’ option on the home page.

Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates have to enter their DOST id, PIN number and captcha on the given space.

Step 4: The TS DOST seat allotment result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save and download the page. Keep a hardcopy of the TS DOST seat allotment result for future use.

This year, around 83,003 students registered at the TS DOST online portal for Phase I till 18 August, as per the official Twitter handle. The council has received around 21,089 registrations for phase II.

Those who registered for TS DOST are eligible to apply for undergraduate courses that are offered by colleges affiliated to Osmania University, Telangana University, Kakatiya University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Satavahana University, and Palamuru University respectively.

For more details and updates, keep a regular check on the official website of TSCHE.

