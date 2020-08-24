TS CET 2020 dates announced, Telangana board to conduct TS EAMCET from 9 Sep; check tsche.ac.in

The revised dates for TS ECET, EAMCET (engineering), EAMCET (agriculture), LAWCET exams have been released on the official website

TS CET 2020: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the exam schedule for TS Common Entrance Tests (TS CETs) 2020 on its official website — tsche.ac.in.

As per the revised dates, the TS ECET 2020 will be conducted on 31 August, EAMCET 2020 for engineering programmes will be held between 9 and 14 September. The TS EAMCET for admission to agricultural programmes will be conducted from on 28 and 29 September.

TS LAWCET 2020, the undergraduate law entrance exam, will be conducted on 4 October.

Click here for the revised schedule for TS CETs 2020.

According to a report by Times Now, the Telangana government has approved the new exam dates.

The dates were decided by the council on 10 August and were presented in the meeting convened by the state education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy with the officials of all higher education department and school education department.

As per a report by Careers 360, TSCHE has also released the number of applicants who will be appearing for each of the common entrance exams in the state.

The TS EAMCET (engineering) has the highest number of applicants at 1,48,260, followed TS EAMCET (agriculture) at 78,664. The council has also released shift-wise candidate count for the upcoming entrance examinations. The exams will be conducted in two shifts.

TSCHE is its notification said that for all the sessions across TS CETs 2020, there will be movements on which the council is trying to restrict movement to within districts only. Candidates will be accommodated as per their preferences mentioned during application.

Meanwhile, the last date to register for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2020 has been extended till 31 August. Candidates can fill the application form at eamcet.tsche.ac.in by paying a late fee of Rs 10,000.

Earlier, the last date to submit the application form with a late fee of Rs 5,000 was 25 June. The exam was scheduled to be conducted in July, but now has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.