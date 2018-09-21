'True face of Imran revealed': MEA calls off talks between India and Pakistan, cites killing of police, Burhan Wani stamps

India on Friday called off the meeting between external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi that was scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that since Thursday's announcement when India confirmed the talks, two extremely disturbing developments have taken place.

India is upset over the killing of Jammu and Kashmir policemen. Three Jammu and Kashmir policemen, who were abducted in Shopian district on Thursday night, were killed by Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists. Militants had kidnapped the three Special Police Officers (SPOs) and one police personnel after barging into their houses on Thursday.

India is also upset over Pakistan's decision to declare slain Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani as a "freedom icon". Pakistan also commemorated the "victims of atrocities by Indian troops in Kashmir" by issuing 20 special postage stamps which carry captions such as: 'Burhan Wani (1994-2016) freedom icon'.

The stamps carry photos of Wani and his two associates who were killed in a gunbattle with police in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir in July 2016.

Kumar also said, "It's obvious behind Pakistan's proposal for talks to make a fresh beginning, evil agenda of Pakistan stands exposed and the true face of new Prime Minister of Pakistan has been revealed to world in his first few months in office."

On Thursday, Kumar had said Swaraj will meet Qureshi on the sidelines of UNGA, but the date will be decided later through consultations. He also said that the meeting did not imply a resumption of talks between India and Pakistan, while adding, "This meeting is taking place on the request of the Pakistani side. We have not finalised the agenda of this meeting."