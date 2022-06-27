TRS to support Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha; KCR, KT Rama Rao to attend nomination event today

The presidential poll is scheduled to be held on 18 July and the result will be declared on 21 July. President Ram Nath Kovind's term end on 24 July

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has decided to support joint opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha for the 18 July polls. Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao and party's working president KT Rama Rao will attend Sinha's nomination for the polls in Delhi, today.

This brings an end to speculation over whom the ruling TRS will support in the Presidential elections 2022 especially after party president K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) had earlier announced the decision to maintain "equi-distance" from the BJP and the Congress.

KT Rama Rao has already left for Delhi. Other TRS MPs would also be attending Sinha's nomination filing today.

Notably, KCR skipped the two meeting by the Opposition parties' meeting convened by Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee and Nationalist Congress Part (NCP) president Sharad Pawar in Delhi to decide their joint candidate for the presidential elections.

Pawar, however, confided later that KCR had agreed to support Yashwant Sinha when he called him up to extend the invitation.

The presidential poll is scheduled to be held on 18 July and the result will be declared on July 21. President Ram Nath Kovind's term end on 24 July.

The BJP-led NDA has announced Droupadi Murmu as its candidate for the post.

