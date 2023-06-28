The Tripura government has decided to release prisoners who have completed 66 per cent of their jail time under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav scheme, officials familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Earlier, five prisoners including dreaded criminal Amit Saha were granted special remission and released from the central jail in West Tripura in two phases.

“We have taken up a process for special remission of convicted persons who have completed 66 per cent of their jail term and maintained good conduct. This is being done following an instruction from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,” Apurba Kumar Chakraborty, OSD to department of prisons, told PTI.

However, Chakraborty declined to reveal the number of convicts, who have completed two-third of their prison time in different jails of the northeastern state and whose name have been taken up for the special remission which is scheduled to get completed by 15 August.

“The special remission is a long process and the Governor has the last say on the recommendations of the state government,” he said.

Currently, 1,335 convicted persons are lodged in 14 jails while the intake capacity is 2,365. “We are providing best possible treatment facilities to the inmates. Occasionally, special health camps are also being held in the district jails,” he added.

