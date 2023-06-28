Tripura to release prisoners who have completed 66 per cent of jail time, says Official
Earlier, five prisoners including dreaded criminal Amit Saha were granted special remission and released from the central jail in West Tripura in two phases.
The Tripura government has decided to release prisoners who have completed 66 per cent of their jail time under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav scheme, officials familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Earlier, five prisoners including dreaded criminal Amit Saha were granted special remission and released from the central jail in West Tripura in two phases.
“We have taken up a process for special remission of convicted persons who have completed 66 per cent of their jail term and maintained good conduct. This is being done following an instruction from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,” Apurba Kumar Chakraborty, OSD to department of prisons, told PTI.
Related Articles
However, Chakraborty declined to reveal the number of convicts, who have completed two-third of their prison time in different jails of the northeastern state and whose name have been taken up for the special remission which is scheduled to get completed by 15 August.
“The special remission is a long process and the Governor has the last say on the recommendations of the state government,” he said.
Currently, 1,335 convicted persons are lodged in 14 jails while the intake capacity is 2,365. “We are providing best possible treatment facilities to the inmates. Occasionally, special health camps are also being held in the district jails,” he added.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Visakhapatnam: Ram Nath Kovind arrives in port city to participate in Presidential Fleet Review-22
Commemorating the Aazadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Indian Navy 75 years in Service of the Nation' has been made the theme of PFR-22
India@75: Built by the Mughals, looted by the British, how the Red Fort became part of our Independence story
From the 1857 Sepoy Mutiny to the infamous Indian National Army Trials, the Red Fort has played a crucial role in becoming a foreground of resistance. It is here where Jawaharlal Nehru hoisted the Indian flag, a tradition that has continued until today
Flag code tweak, tricolour for Rs 25, selfie points: How the Centre is going all out to make Har Ghar Tiranga a hit
Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign encourages people to hoist the national flag in their homes to mark the 75th Independence Day