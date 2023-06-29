Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced compensation of ₹2 lakh for the next of kin of the people killed in Tripura’s Ulta Rath Yatra mishap and ₹50,000 for those seriously injured.

“The mishap during the Ulta Rath Yatra at Kumarghat is saddening. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this mishap. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

“Rs. 2 lakh ex-gratia from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased, and Rs. 50,000 would be given to those injured in the mishap in Tripura,” he aded.

At least seven people died and 16 others were injured after the ceremonial chariot of Lord Jagannath came in with a high-tension wire in Tripura’s Unakoti district on Wednesday.

The mishap occurred around 4.30 pm in the Kumarghat area during the ‘Ulta Rath Yatra’ or return car festival organised by ISKCON. During this festival, the sibling deities – Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhdara and Lord Jagannath – return to their abode in a chariot, a week after Rath Yatra.

Chief Minister Manik Saha also made a visit to personally asses the situation. Expressing grief, he stated that such an unprecedented tragedy has never unfolded in the history.

With inputs from agencies

