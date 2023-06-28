Tripura: 6 people dead, 15 injured as Jagannath Rath catches fire

Six people, including two children, lost their lives due to electrocution in Tripura’s Unakoti district after a Lord Jagannath chariot came in contact with a high-tension wire.

Over 15 others have been left injured. The incident happened around 4.30 pm in the Kumarghat area during the ‘Ulta Rath Yatra’ or return car festival organised by ISKCON, police said.

VIDEO | Six dead, 15 injured as chariot comes in contact with high tension wires during Rath Yatra in Tripura. pic.twitter.com/1fOYYL2yO1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 28, 2023

Thousands of people participated in the celebration and were pulling the chariot that was made of iron. The rath came in contact with a 133 kv overhead cable. Parts of the Rath immediately caught fire and people fell on the road with their bodies on flame.

Six people died on the spot and 15 others received burn injuries, Assistant Inspector General (Law & Order) Jyotishman Das Chowdhury told PTI.

The injured people were taken to Kailashahar and Kumarghat hospitals in the district. Seven of them were later sent to the GB Pant Hospital in Agartala owing to their critical conditions.

PM Modi announces ex-gratia for victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the incident was saddening.

“The mishap during the Ulta Rath Yatra at Kumarghat is saddening. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this mishap. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) tweeted.

Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of each deceased, and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the mishap.

Chief Minister meets injured people

Tripura’s Chief Minister Manik Saha visited the victims in the hospitals.

“Never before has such an incident happened in the history of Tripura. I went to the accident spot and two hospitals. The seriously injured people have been referred to JB Hospital. A total of 7 people died and 16 were injured,” he said.

#WATCH | Tripura CM Manik Saha visits victims injured during the Ulta Rath Yatra tragedy when a chariot caught fire during the procession at Kumarghat in Tripura’s Unokoti district, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/qGMA6Zy1a7 — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2023

Meanwhile, the state’s Power Minister Ratan Lal has ordered a probe by the Tripura State Electricity Corporation and asked the body to sumbit its report immediately.

With inputs from agencies

