TRB Tripura Recruitment 2022: Registration starts tomorrow for 300 PGT vacancies, check details

TRB will run the recruitment drive to fill up a total of 300 vacancies in four subjects including Sociology, Economics, Geography and Psychology

The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) of Tripura will start the online registration process for recruitment to Post Graduate Teacher posts on Thursday (12 May). The last date for the online application process is 20 May. Eligible aspirants can register themselves online through the official website of the Tripura Recruitment Board (TRB) which is trb.tripura.gov.in.

TRB will run the recruitment drive to fill up a total of 300 vacancies in four subjects including Sociology, Economics, Geography and Psychology. Each of the subjects has 75 vacancies.

The admit cards will be issued on 28 June 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from the TRB’s official website till 5 July. TRB will conduct the ‘Selection Test for Post Graduate Teachers 2022’ on 17 July. The examination will start at 12 PM and will end at 2:30 PM. The examination centres will be mentioned on the admit cards.

The aspirants are advised to read the official notification carefully before applying for the posts.

Read the notification here.

Examination Fees:

Candidates from the general category will have to pay Rs 300 as the examination fees. The fee for the reserved categories (SC/ST/PH) is Rs 200. Candidates can pay the required fees online using the debit card, credit card and internet banking. The fees can be deposited till 24 May upto 4 PM.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates applying for the recruitment drive should possess a post-graduate degree in the relevant or allied subject with at least 50 percent marks from a recognised university. They also must have a degree in Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) from any NCTE recognised college obtaining 50 percent of the marks. The maximum age limit for the appearing candidates is 40 years as of 2 May 2022.

Selection Process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of the score obtained in the selection test. It is also noted that the correctness of the information provided by the candidates in the application form will be verified with the documents at the time of selection.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.