Trapped in liquor scam, AAP is dodging the people: Congress leader Ajay Maken on Delhi vs Centre services row

After Congress held meetings in New Delhi to consult opposition parties on Delhi’s decision to go against the BJP-ruled Central government’s ordinance on the transfer of powers from the Delhi government, senior Congress leader Ajay Maken said that the grand old party should not back Aam Aadmi (AAP) in its fight.

“How can they (AAP) make their fight, people’s fight? They say they have done a lot of work in education, health… The credit that they take, is also the work of the officers deployed in Delhi, did they bring officers from Andaman & Nicobar Islands? They are scared that they are trapped now. They are dodging people’s attention. They are trapped in liquor scams & other scams,” Maken said.

Congress has taken a different route than other opposition parties like Janata Dal (United) and Trinamool Congress, whose leaders met Kejriwal to extend their support to the Delhi government.

Delhi Congress Chief Chaudhary Anil Kumar said, “The Kejriwal government has created a chaotic and unsettling situation, and in such an atmosphere, it was difficult for officials to carry out their duty with honesty and sincerity. President’s rule should be imposed in Delhi after sacking the Kejriwal government so that development and welfare work, which has been held up for the past nine years, can start.”

Soon after BJP issued the ordinance on Friday, AAP staged a dharna outside Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena’s residence. Congress was quick to term the protest as “shocking” and “illogical”.

Maken added, “Arvind Kejriwal should first clarify his stand on three issues which also played out in the same Rajya Sabha where he is asking the opposition to rally around him regarding the ordinance.”

“What about the removal of Article 370 from Jammu & Kashmir by the BJP-led Centre, which he supported; not signing the impeachment motion introduced by the Congress against Dipak Misra; and not signing the no-confidence motion against the Deputy Chairperson of the RS following that,” the Congress leader added.

