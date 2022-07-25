A 22-year-old woman pilot was injured after a single-seater trainer aircraft crashed near Pune around 11.30 am on Monday.

New Delhi: A 22-year-old woman pilot was injured after a single-seater trainer aircraft crashed near Pune around 11.30 am on Monday.

According to reports, the aircraft crashed at a farm in Kadbanwadi village of Indapur taluka in Pune district.

Maharashtra | A trainee aircraft crashed in a farm in Kadbanwadi village of Indapur taluka in Pune district today around 11.30 am. A 22-year-old woman pilot injured. pic.twitter.com/XCUYo8xROn — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022

The aircraft, belonging to a private aviation school Carver Aviation, had take off from Baramati airport in Pune, police said.

The pilot, Bhavna Rathod, received minor injuries and was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Police said the staff of Carver Aviation is present at the spot and the investigation is on to ascertain the reason behind the crash.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.