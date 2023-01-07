The beauty of Jammu and Kashmir is unmatched. However, with winter bells ringing every year, the region turns into a snowy heaven. This year is no exception. Since the end of December, the people of the Union Territory have been batting with extreme cold wave conditions. Earlier on 4 January, Srinagar witnessed the second-lowest minimum temperature of the month in the last five years with the mercury bar reading minus 6.4 degrees Celsius at the lowest. Amid this situation, a mesmerising view of a train passing through a snow-clad valley in Kashmir has taken over the internet. The Ministry of Railways dropped the clip on their official Twitter handle on 5 January.

A picturesque view of train pulling through the snow laden valley from Banihal to Badgam, Jammu & Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/Gs7mOX80cv — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 5, 2023

The video opens at a railway platform nestled in a valley covered with a pristine layer of snow. The tracks are almost hidden under the ice. But then, a red and blue train enters the frame, enhancing the beauty of the scene to another level. As it moves past the Kamre railway station, the platform can be seen entirely covered in snow. The small yet picture-perfect station has certainly made social media users want to take a joyride on the train.

The Ministry of Railways noted in the caption, “A picturesque view of a train pulling through the snow-laden valley from Banihal to Badgam, Jammu & Kashmir.” Since being uploaded, the video has garnered a significant reaction from the viewers. The view count has crossed the one-lakh mark so far. The 35-second clip has also garnered more than 5,200 likes and hundreds of retweets on the microblogging site.

A user got overwhelmed imagining the chilly weather there and wrote, “Wow. It’s too cold.”

Wow it’s tooo cold — VIVEK AGARWAL (@VIVEKAG00028643) January 5, 2023



The unearthly view made a person term it the “train to Hogwarts.”

Train to hogwards 😌 — Vineeta Singh 🇮🇳 (@biharigurl) January 5, 2023

An individual fell short of words and just noted, “Mesmerising.”

Mesmerising — Ravendra Kumar (@Ravendr81163284) January 6, 2023

The Indian Railways are working on a national project called the USBRL (Udhampur Srinagar Baramulla Rail Link) to build a broad-gauge railway line through the Himalayas and link Kashmir with the rest of the country. Since the first three phases of the project’s construction are complete, trains are now running between Jammu-Udhampur-Katra in the Jammu region and Baramulla-Banihal in the Kashmir Valley on this line.

While travelling through this route, tourists will get to see numerous tunnels and bridges, including the famous arch bridge over the Chenab River. The growth of the nation’s northernmost alpine region is predicted to get a boost by the availability of an all-season, pleasant, convenient, and affordable mass transportation system.

