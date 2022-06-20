Traffic in Delhi affected by Congress protests against Agnipath scheme

Congress MPs and leaders sat on a 'Satyagraha' at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on 19 June in solidarity with the youths protesting the Centre's newly announced Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the Armed Forces

Since the announcement of the Centre’s historic Agnipath recruitment scheme for soldiers into the Armed Forces — the Army, Navy, Air Force — on 14 June, India has witnessed chaotic and violent scenes as defence aspirants have protested against the plan.

A total of 491 train services have been affected throughout the country, due to the ongoing agitation in various parts of the country against the new recruitment scheme in the Armed Forces.

As many as 229 mail express and 254 passenger trains stand cancelled, while eight mail express have been partially cancelled.

Due to operational reasons, 31 trains terminated at various railway stations in Delhi and Ghaziabad along with Mumbai bound train from Punjab will remain cancelled on 20 June.

Congress MPs and leaders sat on a 'Satyagraha' at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on 19 June in solidarity with the youths protesting the Centre's newly announced Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces.

Congress leaders and supporters criticised the BJP-led central government and said that the Agnipath scheme is not beneficial for the country's youth and also jeopardises national security.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party leaders Jai Ram Ramesh, Rajiv Shukla, Sachin Pilot, Salman Khurshid and Alka Lamba took part in the 'Satyagraha'.

"The scheme should be rolled back," Pilot told.

“We'll sit on Satyagraha at Jantar Mantar today, & in the evening at 5 pm we'll meet the President and demand that Agnipath scheme be withdrawn. The scheme should first be discussed with youth & in Parliament, but before that, it should be withdrawn,” said Congress leader Ajay Maken.

Today, various protesting groups have called for a Bharat Bandh against the Agnipath recruitment scheme, with several state governments tightening their security.

Traffic in parts of central Delhi will be affected on Monday due to the Congress' protest against the Centre's Agnipath scheme and "vendetta politics" against Rahul Gandhi, according to traffic police.

Gandhi is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald money laundering case and will appear before the agency for the fourth time on Monday.

In a series of tweets, the Delhi Traffic Police informed commuters about road closures.

Due to special traffic arrangements, inward movement of buses will be restricted in New Delhi beyond Gol Dak Khana Junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk and Prithviraj Road, it said.

"Kindly avoid Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction & Man Singh Road Junction between 0800 hrs & 1200 hrs. Due to special arrangements there will be heavy traffic movement on these roads," it added.

The traffic police also advised commuters to avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath and Man Singh Road between 8 am and 12 pm.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on 19 June reiterated that Section 144 had been imposed in the district and asked people to not engage in any activity which disrupts law and order.

The additional deputy commissioner of police (DCP) has urged citizens to help police identify the anti-social elements engaged in the protests and also appealed to them to caution youngsters against demonstrations.

The Faridabad Police has also tightened the security in view of the call for Bharat Bandh. On the call of Bharat Bandh, the Faridabad Police has completed all the preparations related to the security system from the point of view of law and order. Police said that the law and order in Faridabad is completely tight. For this, elaborate security arrangements were made by putting up various police posts.

