Tractor breaks into two parts after collision with Mercedes Benz; watch video

A startling incident occurred during an accident in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. A tractor and a Mercedes-Benz collided, causing the tractor to split in half and all of the car’s occupants to sustain minor wounds. The tractor driver also came very close to dying.

This occurrence took place on Monday. Near Tirupati, on the Chandragiri Bypass Road, the accident occurred. Suddenly, a tractor driving opposite the Mercedes Benz pulled up in front of it. The tractor was damaged into two pieces when it struck the Mercedes. The tractor driver suffered only minor injuries in this collision. Cyrus Mistry, a well-known businessman in the nation, was recently killed in a car accident while driving a Mercedes Benz. After this accident, questions were also raised about Mercedes’ safety features.

Mistry, however, was driving a progressive Mercedes Benz GLC 220 D4Matic vehicle with safety features. In safety crash tests, NCAP rated this vehicle 5 stars. The 1950cc engine in this vehicle has 7 airbags. These include the driver’s knee airbag, front passenger front airbag, driver frontal airbag, and rear passenger curtain airbag. The vehicle has a side mirror camera, lane watch camera, and engine immobiliser.

Other excellent safety features include ASR/Traction Control, 360-degree camera, auto-dimming rearview mirror, ISOFIX (child-seat mount), central locking system, door edge system (ABS) for anti-lock braking, blind spot detection, ESP (Electronic Stability Program), EBA (Electronic Brake Assist), Traction Control System (TC/TCS), High-Speed Alert System, and Passenger Side Seat-Belt Reminder.

