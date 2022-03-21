TPSC Supervisor recruitment 2022: Application deadline extended till 25 April; check direct link here

The recruitment drive is being conducted by the TPSC for a total of 36 Supervisor posts

The application deadline for the post of Supervisor (ICDS) Group-C Non-Gazetted in the Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has been extended till 25 April, 2022. Interested individuals can apply at the official TPSC website at tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted by the TPSC for a total of 36 Supervisor posts. Earlier, the deadline to send in the application forms was 21 March. All other terms and conditions will remain the same, despite the extension of the deadline, as per a notice by the TPSC.

Steps to apply for TPSC Supervisor recruitment 2022:

― Visit the official website at tpsc.tripura.gov.in

― Click on the ‘Apply Online’ link given on the TPSC main page

― Select the option to apply for the Supervisor (ICDS) Group-C Non-Gazetted vacancies

― Enter the required details to complete your registration process and login to the TPSC portal

― Fill in the Supervisor application and complete the fee payment process

― Submit the TPSC recruitment form and save a copy for future reference

Direct link is here.

Application fees:

General category candidates need to pay Rs 200 as the TPSC application fee. SC/ST/PH/BPL card holder applicants will have to pay Rs 150 as the recruitment fee.

Eligibility criteria:

Applicants should be between the ages of 18 and 40 as on 20 January this year. Upper age limit relaxation of up to five years will be given in case of SC/ST/PH candidates, as well as government employees and Anganwadi workers.

As for educational qualifications, all aspirants should have a graduation degree from a recognised university/institute. Candidates with at least five years of work experience in the field of Women and Child Welfare will be given preference, according to the official notice.

Read the notice here to know more about the detailed educational qualifications.

Selection process:

The TPSC Supervisor recruitment consists of a preliminary examination, followed by a main exam and a personality test. The preliminary exam conducted by the TPSC will include multiple choice questions (MCQs) on General Studies and Arithmetic.

For more details related to the TPSC recruitment process, individuals can visit the official website.

