Toxic air chokes Delhi-NCR: People complain of breathing difficulties, doctor concerned as condition turns 'severe'
Health expert has recommended wearing face masks whenever stepping out of house. People have also been asked to maintain healthy diet and eat vegetables, fruits containing antioxidants
New Delhi: Continuous stubble burning in Punjab is leading to a thick layer of smog and has deteriorated Delhi-NCR’s air quality to ‘severe’ category on Thursday. People in the national capital are breathing issue and other infections including pneumonia are being reported among Delhiites.
Spike in respiratory problems due to smog
People of Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) are facing acute respiratory problems due to smog and poor quality air. News agency ANI reported Dr Nikhil Modi, Pulmonologist, Apollo Hospital, Delhi saying: “Symptoms in asthma patients increasing.”
People of Delhi-NCR complaining of respiratory problems
Dr Modi added that people who have no history of respiratory issues are are complaining of runny nose, sneezing, nose block, throat irritation and difficulties in breathing. “Pneumonia and other infections are increasing,” the doctor added.
Smog in Delhi-NCR: What to do to avoid falling sick?
Dr Modi has suggested to avoid going out unnecessarily. He recommended going out during afternoons “when pollution level is low”.
Wear face masks while stepping out of house
The health expert has recommended wearing face masks whenever stepping out of house.
“Maintain healthy diet with vegetables and fruits containing antioxidants. Do regular indoor exercises to keep lungs healthy,” Dr Modi said.
Delhi AQI slips to ‘severe’ category
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality in Delhi’s Anand Vihar was recorded in the “severe” category on Thursday due to poor dispersion of pollutants owing to weak winds. Anand Vihar’s average AQI was 458 which falls in the ‘severe’ category on a scale up to 500.
In Noida, the average AQI was recorded at 422 (‘severe’). Meanwhile, in Gurugram, the average AQI was recorded at 399 ‘very poor’ category, which causes respiratory illness on prolonged exposure.
As per CPCB, the ‘severe’ category affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.
Delhi’s PM 10 level touched 500, which is the highest on the scale, while the PM 2.5 was recorded at 500 as well. The average PM 10 level was 458 and the average PM 2.5 was 431.
