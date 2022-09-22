New Delhi: In the largest terror operation of its kind, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is carrying out widest ever nationwide searches at premises of people involved in terror-related activities. Nearly 100 people, including top leaders of Popular Front of India, or PFI, have been arrested following midnight raids.

Sources to News18 said that NIA is conducting searched in Opposition-ruled states, while local police is being carrying out raids in areas in BJP-ruled states.

They further said that the Union Home Ministry was monitoring the entire crackdown.

News agency PTI quoted officials saying that in the “largest ever investigation till date”, the searches are taking place at the premises of those allegedly involved in terror funding, organising training camps, and radicalising people to join proscribed organisations.

“The raids are taking place at the homes of national, state and local leaders of PFI. The state committee office is also being raided,” they added.

Sources to news agency ANI said that in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, NIA and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are conducting raids at the houses of PFI state, district level leaders including the house of OMA Salam, PFI chairman in Manjeri, Malappuram district and at PFI offices from midnight.

Notably, as per the charge-sheet filed by the ED, PFI has formed District Executive Committee in UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia among other places to raise funds.

A report by News18 said that targets have been given to individuals to collect cash and transfer the same through Hawala or camouflaged as genuine business transactions.

States where NIA raids are underway

In a massive crackdown on PFI, NIA is carrying out raids in states including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

In Tamil Nadu, NIA searched PFI office bearer houses at several places including Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Ramnad, Dindugal, Theni and Thenkasi. Searches also being conducted at the Chennai PFI State Head office at Purasawakkam.

These searches are being conducted in residential and official premises of people involved in funding terrorism, organising training camps and radicalising people to join proscribed organisations.

In Thiruvananthapuram, Four PFI leaders have been taken into custody by NIA. PFI chairman OMA Salam, Kerala state chief CP Mohammed Basheer, national secretary VP Nazarudheen and national council member Prof P Koya have been taken into custody.

In Telangana’s Chandrayangutta, NIA has sealed PFI head office in connection with a case registered earlier by NIA. NIA, ED, Paramilitary along with local police sealed the PFI office.

NIA sealed the Telangana PFI head office in Chandrayangutta, Hyderabad in connection with a case registered earlier by NIA. NIA, ED, Paramilitary along with local police sealed the PFI office.

From Maharashtra, NIA has detained 20 people linked to PFI.

PFI reacts to NIA raids

Meanwhile, PFI has issued a statement that read: "The raids are taking place at the homes of national, state and local leaders of PFI. The state committee office is also being raided,. We strongly protest the fascist regime's moves to use agencies to silence dissenting voices."

PFI and SDPI workers also carried out protest against NIA raid in Mangaluru.

Karnataka | PFI and SDPI workers protest against NIA raid in Mangaluru NIA is conducting searches at multiple locations in various states

In Tamil Nadu's Dindigul district, more than 50 members of the PFI were protesting outside the party office against the NIA raid.

Tamil Nadu | NIA officials are conducting raids at the Popular Front of India (PFI) party office in Dindigul district. More than 50 members of the PFI are protesting outside the party office against the NIA raid.

At the PFI office in Chennai, workers protested against NIA raids.

Tamil Nadu | PFI workers protest against National Investigation Agency (NIA) raid at the PFI office in Chennai

The recent raids come with days after the NIA, on Monday, had carried out searches at multiple locations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. More than 40 locations linked to PFI were raided, after which four people were detained.

The NIA officials seized incriminating materials, including digital devices, documents, two daggers, and cash worth over Rs 8 lakh during the raids.

With inputs from agencies

