Top 10 high streets for shopping in India, Bengaluru has four of them

Bengaluru’s MG Road tops the list of high streets in India, followed by Somajiguda in Hyderabad, according to Knight Frank India’s flagship annual retail report, ‘Think India, Think Retail 2023 — High Street Real Estate Outlook,’ in association with Phygital Retail Convention, 2023.

The report also features Linking Road in Mumbai and South Extension in Delhi among the top 10 high streets in the country.

With four of its markets making it to the top 10, Bengaluru was deemed to have the best high streets that provide a significantly better shopping experience, according to the survey conducted by global real-estate consultancy Knight Frank.

The survey was conducted across 30 high streets across the top eight cities of India, based on parameters that determine the quality of experience high streets provide to customers.

The study also found that modern retail (malls) occupies only 6 per cent (5.7 mn sq ft ) of the lease-able shopping area of 92.9 mn sq ft on high streets.

A look at top 10 high streets that are convenient in terms of access, parking facilities, and have a varied assortment of retailers.

Bengaluru top spot for high street shopping

Mahatma Gandhi Road (MG Road) at Bengaluru is on top of the list followed by Commercial Street on seventh position, Brigade Road on ninth and Church Street on 10th spot. All these streets are in the same vicinity. In Bengaluru, the lease-able shopping area on high streets is 15.2 mn sq ft, of which modern trade occupies 1 mn sq ft.

Hyderabad’s high street

Hyderabad’s high street at Somajiguda is on the second position. The city also has other popular shopping streets like Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Ameerpet and Gachibowli

Mumbai’s high street

Mumbai’s Linking Road ranks third on the top 10 list for shopping in the country. Some of the other popular streets in the busy city include Colaba Causeway Market, Lower Parel and Lokhandwala market. Linking Road commanded average rents of Rs 670 per sq ft per month, according to the study.

Linking Road and Turner Road are also among the high streets where retailers have to shell out hefty rents to maintain brand presence.

Famous shopping streets in Delhi

Delhi’s South Extention-Part 1 and Part II is on the fourth position while the city also boats of other shopping destinations like Connaught Place, Lajpat Nagar and Khan Market. New Delhi’s Khan Market is among the high streets where retailers have to shell out hefty rents to maintain brand presence. The average monthly rents to lease retail space on the high streets vary across the top eight cities. Khan Market commanded average rents of Rs 1,249 per sq ft per month.

Kolkata’s shopping spots

Kolkata’s Park Street and Camac street are in the fifth position. According to the findings, Kolkata is among the top three markets with a high concentration of traditional retail.

Chennai’s high streets

Chennai’s Anna Nagar is on the sixth position while Noida’s Sector 18 market is on the 8th position.

