‘Today tried to strangle me…Aaftab blackmails me, says will cut me in pieces, throw me away’: Shraddha to police in 2020
In a hand-written to Vasai Police two years ago, Shraddha Walkar further said that it has been six months, Aaftab has been hitting her, but she did not have the guts to go the cops because he would threaten to killed her
New Delhi: “Today he (Aaftab Amin Poonawala) tried to kill me by suffocating me and he scares, blackmails me that he will kill me, cut me up in pieces and throw me away,” reads Shraddha Walkar’s hand-written letter that she wrote to Mumbai’s Vasai police in 2020.
Aaftab had for long wanted to kill his live-in partner Shraddha and the trauma that she underwent has come to fore in the letter that has come to light as the investigation in the case continues.
‘Aftab blackmails to cut me in pieces and throw them away’
In the letter, Shraddha wrote, that she wanted to report Aaftab who has been abusing her and been beating her up.
On 23 November, 2020, the day when Shraddha wrote the letter to police, “Today he tried to kill me by suffocating me.”
She further alleged that Aaftab used to blackmail her and wanted to kill him, cut him up in pieces and throw them away.
‘Didn’t have guts to go to police as he threatened to kill me’
In her letter, Shraddha further said, “It’s been six months, he has been hitting me, but I did not have the guts to go the police because he would threaten to killed me.”
She had concluded her letter saying, “Henceforth, I am not willing to live with him, so any kind of physical damage should be considered coming from him as he has been blackmailing me to kill or hurt me whenever he sees me anywhere.”
Aaftab’s family in Delhi for questioning
Family of Aaftab are in Delhi and their statements are being recorded by the police for their alleged involvement in Shraddha Walkar murder case. Based on the facts that came to light about the family, they may be called for questioning again, news agency ANI quoted sources as saying.
In a letter that she had written to the Vasai police in 2020, Shraddha had said, “His (Aaftab’s) parents are aware that he beats me and that he tried to kill me. They also know about we living together in east and they visit on weekends.”
Shraddha further wrote that she lived with Aaftab as they were “supposed to get married anytime soon and had the blessings of his family.”
‘Killed Shraddha in the heat of the moment’
Aaftab was produced before a Delhi court on Tuesday where for the first time he admitted that he killed Shraddha “in the heat of the moment”.
He even alleged that whatever is being said about him now is “not entirely true”.
The court granted the Delhi Police four more days of custody of Aaftab on Tuesday.
