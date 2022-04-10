To celebrate new trade deal with India, Australian PM Morrison cooks Khichdi from his 'dear friend' PM Modi’s Gujarat province

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison shared a couple of pictures and in one of them, he is standing near a stove with a pot of Khichdi and some other pans

New Delhi: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has recently prepared his Indian counterpart, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "favourite" Khichdi for dinner and posted pictures of it on social media. The delicacy was cooked by Morrison to celebrate Australia's new trade with India.

Khichdi was a feast for Morrison and his family. He said he chose to cook the dish along with other curries from his "dear friend" Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Gujarat province.

"To celebrate our new trade agreement with India, the curries I chose to cook for curry night tonight are all from my dear friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Gujarat province, including his favourite Khichdi," Morrison wrote.

"Jen (his wife), the girls and mum all approved," he added.

The Australian Prime Minister also shared a couple of pictures alongwith the post. In one of the photos, he is standing near a stove with a pot of Khichdi and some other pans.

In the other picture, the curries, including Khichdi, are prepared and garnished. They are seen placed on bowls on Morrison's dining table.

India, Australia deal that Morrison is celebrating

On 2 April, India and Australia Sealing signed an Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (IndAus ECTA) which is expected to provide zero-duty access to 96 per cent of India’s exports to Australia including shipments from key sectors including engineering goods, gems and jewellery, textiles, apparel and leather. Leaders of both the countries hailed the deal as a "watershed moment" and "one of the biggest economic doors there is to open in the world."

As per government estimates, the pact is expected to give a fillip to bilateral trade in goods and services to $45-50 billion over five years, up from around $27 billion, and generate over one million jobs in India. The agreement will also give about 85 per cent of Australia’s exports zero-duty access to the Indian market, including coal, sheep meat and wool, and lower duty access on Australian wines, almonds, lentils, and certain fruits. Notably, it is not for the first time Morrison prepared Indian delicacy.

Back on 31 May, 2020, the Australian PM shared samosas and Mango chutney which he made all from scratch and he dubbed as "ScoMosas". He tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the post and back then had said that he would love to share them with PM Modi.

Sunday ScoMosas with mango chutney, all made from scratch - including the chutney! A pity my meeting with @narendramodi this week is by videolink. They’re vegetarian, I would have liked to share them with him. pic.twitter.com/Sj7y4Migu9 — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) May 31, 2020

The tweet reached Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he replied saying the popular Indian snacks prepared by Scott Morrison looked "delicious".

