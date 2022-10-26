To address internal security, Amit Shah to chair ‘Chintan Shivir’ of state home ministers from Oct 27

New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah will chair a two-day ‘Chintan Shivir’ of home ministers of all states to discuss the country’s internal security. The meeting will be held from tomorrow at Surajkund in Haryana.

The home ministers’ meet will provide national perspective for framing future policies in matters related to internal security and law and order in states. The meeting will also focus on the ‘Panch Pran’ outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech this year.

The ‘Chintan Shivir’ will bring more synergy in planning and coordination between the Centre and states, in the spirit of cooperative federalism, a government statement on the upcoming meeting read. “The Shivir will deliberate on issues such as modernization of the police, cybercrime management, increased use of Information Technology in the criminal justice system, land border management, coastal security, women’s safety, drug trafficking among others,” the statement indicated.

According to the statement, the role of ‘Nari Shakti’ is important to achieve the goal of ‘Developed India by 2047’ and special emphasis will be given in the meeting to the safety of women and creating a safe environment for them.

The aim of the conference, which will have six sessions, is also to facilitate national policy making and better planning and coordination in areas related to law and order in states.

The meeting is being billed as the ‘first-ever’ such interaction in which Home Secretaries, Director Generals of Police (DGPs) of states, Director Generals of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Central Police Organisations will be present. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the meeting via video conferencing on the morning of October 28.

Chief ministers of some states, like West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, who hold the home portfolio are also likely to attend the meeting. The Union Home Ministry, had earlier on September 30 invited them to attend the home ministers’ meet.

Shah is likely to address both the inaugural and the valedictory sessions of the meeting and also participate in one-on-one interactions with the various home ministers after their presentations are over.

