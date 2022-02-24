TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Register for over 5,000 posts at tnpsc.gov.in; check direct link to apply here

Through this recruitment drive, TNPSC will fill a total of 5,413 positions in different departments of the Tamil Nadu government

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has begun its online registration process for Combined Civil Services Examination–II (Group-II Services / Group-IIA Services). Candidates who are interested can apply for recruitment to posts for the TNPSC CCSE Group 2 by visiting the official website.

Through this recruitment drive, TNPSC will fill a total of 5,413 positions in different departments of the Tamil Nadu government. As per the schedule, the TNPSC Group 2 preliminary examination this year will be conducted on 21 May. The shift timings for the exam are from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.

Check steps to apply for TNPSC Group 2 recruitment:

Step 1: Go to the official website at tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Search and click on ‘New User’ on the homepage to register and generate Login ID and password

Step 3: Then, return to homepage and look for ‘Apply Online’

Step 4: Candidates need to login using their credentials correctly and fill the application form as required

Step 5: Upload all necessary documents and also pay the requested fee

Step 6: After completing the whole process, applicants need to submit their application form

Step 7: Keep a printout of the application form for future use or reference

Check direct link to apply here.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details in the official notification here.

Specifics on selection procedure and application fee:

Candidates should note that for interview posts, the selection of eligible candidates will be made through three stages. The first is preliminary examination, the second is main written examination and finally oral tests.

While, for non-interview vacancies, the selection procedure will be made in two stages. The first is the preliminary examination and the second is the main written examination.

Coming to application fees, candidates need to pay a registration fee (online) of Rs 150 and a preliminary examination fee of Rs 100. However, candidates belonging to reserved category have been exempted from any fee payment.

