The rank list for the TNEA supplementary counselling will be released on 20 October and the process of choosing subjects and online counselling is expected to start the same day

The deadline for the registration for supplementary counselling for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2021 ends at 5 pm today, 19 October. Candidates who wish to apply for the process can do so by visiting the official website at https://www.tneaonline.org/.

Steps to apply for TNEA supplementary counselling 2021:

― Visit the official website at https://www.tneaonline.org/

― Click on the link for the TNEA supplementary registration 2021 that is available on the home page

― Register using the requisite details and login to the TNEA website

― Fill in the required fields such as school of study, academic information and so on

― Fill the application fee and upload the necessary documents required for the counselling

― Submit the TNEA supplementary counselling form and save a copy for use in the future

Here's the direct link to register for TNEA supplementary counselling 2021

Earlier, the registration deadline for the TNEA supplementary 2021 was till 17 October, before it was extended till 19 October.

According to the official website, “government school students availing 7.5 percentage seats on preferential basis need not pay initial deposit." It added that the initial deposit already paid by them will be refunded.

The rank list for the TNEA supplementary counselling will be released on 20 October, as per the official schedule. The process of choice filling and online counselling is expected to start the same day. The process will go on till 5 pm on 21 October.

The tentative seat allotment will take place on 22 October and the provisional allotment list is scheduled to be out on 23 October.

Applicants need to confirm the institutes allotted to them, but the branch allotment will be confirmed by the TNEA authorities only. Applicants need to report to the final institutes allotted to them after the process.

The TNEA 2021 rank list was released on 14 September this year for admission into various BTech courses in the state. The counselling process was first conducted for special categories, which was then followed by general counselling. A total of 1,51,870 seats in 440 colleges are part of the TNEA counselling process this year.