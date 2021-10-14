TNEA 2021: Registrations for supplementary counselling begin at tneaonline.org; check direct link here
The official website of the TNEA has also put out the vacancy list after the third round of general counselling.
The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu, has started the registration process for supplementary counselling for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2021. Candidates can register themselves for the counselling at the official website at https://www.tneaonline.org/.
Steps to register for TNEA 2021 supplementary counselling:
― Visit the official website at https://www.tneaonline.org/
― Click on the link for TNEA 2021 supplementary registration that is given on the main page
― Complete the registration process and login to the website
― Fill in the required fields such as academic information, special reservation, school of study and so on
― Complete the payment for the counselling application and submit the form
― Save a copy of the submitted form for use in the future
Direct link for TNEA 2021 supplementary counselling registration: https://suppl.tneaonline.org/
The last date to upload submit the online form as well as upload the required certificates is 17 October. The rank list for the supplementary counselling will be out on 19 October. The process of online counselling and choice filling is expected to commence from 20 October and go on till 5 pm on 21 October.
The tentative allotment will be out on 22 October and needs to be confirmed by 7 pm on the same day. The provisional list is scheduled to be released on 23 October, according to the official notice.
The applicants have to confirm their allotted institutes but the TNEA authorities will confirm the branch allotment. Candidates have to then report to final institutes allotted to them.
The TNEA 2021 rank list was released on 14 September, with the counselling process being conducted first for special categories, followed by general counselling.
The TNEA is held for admission in various BTech courses across the state. This year, a total of 1,51,870 seats in 440 colleges are included in the counselling process.
