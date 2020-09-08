TNDGE 12th re-evaluation result 2020: Tamil Nadu board declares Plus 2 scores on dge.tn.gov.in

Students who had applied for re-evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets can download the provisional mark sheet from the Tamil Nadu board's official website by using their roll number and date of birth

TNDGE 12th re-evaluation result 2020| The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has declared the Class 12 re-valuation result 2020. Students who have applied for re-evaluation of their answer scripts can check the result at dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the list mentions the roll numbers of students whose scores are changed. They can download the provisional mark sheet from the official website by using their roll number and date of birth.

The Times of India report said a release by TNDGE mentioned that if registration numbers are not on the list, then there is no change in the marks for the students.

The admission rank list for engineering courses offered by the colleges in the state which was to be released on 7 September was postponed to 17 September due to a delay in the revaluation results of class 12.

To check the roll number on the list directly, click here

Steps to check Tamil Nadu Class 12 re-valuation result 2020:

Step 1: Go to website dge.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, "HR.SEC-MARCH 2020 - Provision Mark Certificate for Revaluation/Re-totaling candidates."

Step 3: A new page will open where you will have to key in your roll number and date of birth, enter Captcha, and click on the search button.

Step 4: Your mark sheet will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a print out.

Click here to directly download the mark sheet

On 16 July, the Tamil Nadu HSC, or Class 12, results were announced by the state government. The overall pass percentage for this year was at 92.34.

A total of 7,99, 717 students took the exam, of which 7,20,209 have passed.