TN 12th Result 2020 Pass Percentage: 92.34% of students clear Plus Two exams, girls outshine boys yet again

TN 12th Result 2020 Pass Percentage: Girls outshined boys yet again, recording a pass percentage of 94.80 compared to 89.41.

TN 12th Result 2020 Pass Percentage: The Tamil Nadu HSC or Class 12 results have been declared by the state government today (Thursday, 16 July) on the official websites.

The overall pass percentage for this year's Tamil Nadu HSC board exam stands at 92.34.

A total of 7,99, 717 students appeared for the exam, of which 7,20,209 have passed.

Students can check their scores on — tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.nic.in.

The pass percentage among government schools stood at 85.94% against 98.7% in private schools.

In 2019, a total of 8,69,423 students appeared for the exam, and the overall pass percentage was 91.3 percent, with 7,69,225 students passing the exam. The pass percentage among girl students was 93.3 percent and boys was 88.6 percent in 2019.

How to check Tamil Nadu HSC result 2020:

Step 1: Log on to the Tamil Nadu Board's official website at tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.nic.in

Step 2: Select the 'TN HSC result 2020' option

Step 3: Enter registration number and DOB to log in

Step 4: Check results and take a printout for future reference

How to check Tamil Nadu class 12 score via SMS:

Students can also check their HSC scores via SMS. To do this, they must send their registration number and date of birth to 09282232585 or 919282232585 in the following format: TNBOARD12REGNO,DATE OF BIRTH.

How to check results on the app:

Additionally, students can choose to download the 'Tamil Nadu Board Result 2020, SSLC and HSC result' app from the Google Playstore, reports said.

Once the app is downloaded, students must enter the roll number and other details and hit submit.