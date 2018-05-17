TNAU Admissions 2018: Application process for UG agriculture courses to begin from tomorrow

The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) will commence the online application process for undergraduate courses in agriculture and allied subjects from tomorrow, according to media reports. The process will conclude on 17 June.

The schedule for the TNAU Admissions 2018 was announced by the TNAU vice-chancellor K Ramasamy, News18 reported.

The Indian Express reported that a total of 3,422 seats will be filled in the TNAU's colleges and its affiliated institutions. The counselling process will be held online this year.

"The university had been receiving applications online for the past four years. From this year, the counselling process would go online. This would make it easy for students from across the state as they will not have to come to Coimbatore to attend TNAU counselling," the News18 report quoted Ramasamy as saying.

According to The Indian Express report, candidates who have passed all the subjects in the academic stream of the qualifying examination with 10+2 years of schooling under the Board of Higher Secondary Education of Government of Tamil Nadu or Central Board of Secondary Education or Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations or other State Government Boards or other International Boards that are recognised are eligible to apply.

NDTV reported that candidates will be granted admission to various courses. These are BSc (Hons) Agriculture, BSc (Hons) Horticulture, BSc (Hons.) Forestry, BSc (Hons) Food, Nutrition and Dietetics, BSc (Hons) Sericulture, BTech (Agricultural Engineering), BTech (Horticulture), BTech (Biotechnology), BTech (Bioinformatics), BTech (Energy and Environmental Engineering), BTech (Food Technology), BS (Agribusiness Management) and BTech (Agricultural Information Technology).

According to News18, the TNAU Admissions 2018 Schedule is as follows:

Online application process begins: 18 May, 2018

Online application process ends: 17 June, 2018

Document verification for special reservations: 18 June to 20 June, 2018

Counselling for special reservations: 7 July, 2018

First phase of counselling: 9 July to 13 July, 2018

Second phase of counselling – 23 July to 27 July, 2018

The Indian Express also noted that the rank list will be published on 22 June and the registration process for first semester will begin from 1 August. The entire admission process will end on 31 August.