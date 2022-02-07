TN TRB 2022: Admit cards released for PG Assistant, Computer Instructor exams; check direct link here

To familiarise with computer-based examination, candidates can appear for a mock test or practice test prior to the exam, which are available on the Board's website

The admit cards for the PG Assistant, Computer Instructor exams 2022 have been released by the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB). Candidates who have registered for the exam, can download their hall tickets by visiting the official website at trb.tn.nic.in. They have to use their user ID and password to avail their respective admit cards.

As per the schedule, the TN TRB exams 2022 will be conducted in a computer-based test mode. It will be held from 12 February, 2022, to 20 February, 2022. Appearing candidates should note that the Schedule 1 will be held from 12 February, 2022, to 15 February, 2022 and Schedule 2 will be taken up from 16 February, 2022, to 20 February, 2022.

Follow these steps to download the TN TRB hall ticket 2022:

Go to the official website at trb.tn.nic.in

Search and click on the link for admit card for PG Assistants

Then, click on ‘download Admit Card’ link that is available on the homepage

As the new page opens, candidates need to enter their User ID and password

Within a few seconds, the TN TRB admit card will appear on screen

Download the hall ticket and keep a printout of the same for future use or reference

Check direct link to download TN TRB hall ticket 2022.

The Recruitment Board has released the provisional admit card-1 for these exams. “A new admit card will be issued indicating the examination centre in the district already informed, three days prior to the Scheduled date of examination,” TRB said through a statement.

Those willing to check, can find the official notice here.

To familiarise with computer-based examination, candidates can appear for a Mock test or Practice test prior to the exam. This test is available on the Board's website.

Through this recruitment drive, the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board will fill a total of 2,207 vacancies. These vacancies also include 247 backlog ones, in the State’s Higher Secondary Educational Service.

Vacancy Details:

PG Assistant posts: 1,877

Computer Instructor Grade I (Post Graduate cadre) posts: 44

Physical Director Grade I post: 39

