TN SSLC result 2020: Tamil Nadu board to declare results of Class 10 exams soon; check dge.tn.gov.in

Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) is expected to be declare the results of SSLC or Class 10 exams this week, according to reports. However, no official confirmation on the announcement has been released yet.

State education minister KA Sengottaiyan said that all steps are being taken to provide the results of Class 10 exams at the earliest.

Once declared, students can check their scores on tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, or dge.tn.nic.in. Around 9.7 lakh candidates appeared for the Tamil Nadu SSLC exams this year.

Last year the results were declared on 29 April. This year, the announcement has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier in June, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced cancellation of Classes 10 and 11 examinations, saying students will be promoted on the basis of quarterly and half-yearly exams and their previous attendance.

The Class 10 exams were scheduled to be conducted between 15 and 26 June.

The board has formulated a new strategy to promote the students in which 80 percent marks will be evaluated based on students' performance in quarterly and half-yearly examinations. The remaining 20 percent will be based on attendance.

Last year, an overall pass percentage of 95.42 percent was recorded. Girls had outperformed boys with pass percentage of 97 percent. The pass percentage of boys was 93.

How to check Tamil Nadu Class 10 results 2020 online:

Step 1: Go to the official website- tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: Select the link that reads 'SSLC Exam 2020 Results'

Step 3: Login by entering your roll number/registration number and date-of-birth

Step 4: The result with subject-wise marks and total score will appear on the screen.

How to check SSLC results on app:

Students can also check their result on TN SSLC Result app. The app can be downloaded on smartphones from Google PlayStore or App Store.