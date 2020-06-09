Tamil Nadu 10th, 11th Exam 2020 Date: Palaniswami govt cancels exams, says students will be promoted on basis of internal assessment results

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has announced cancellation of Classes 10th and 11th examination this year. Students of these classes in Tamil Nadu will be promoted on the basis of quarterly and half-yearly exams and their previous attendance.

According to news agency ANI, the Palaniswami said that the decision regarding Class 12th exams in the state will be taken by the government in the coming days.

Students of classes 10th and 11th to be promoted on the basis of quarterly and half-yearly exam results as well as their attendance; their exams stand cancelled. Decision regarding class 12th exams will be taken in coming days: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (file pic) pic.twitter.com/6Y3xgvNp7p — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2020

The announcement comes a day after Madras High Court, on Monday, said that the state government should consider postponement of Tamil Nadu Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 board examination due to the mounting number of COVID-19 cases.

Tamil Nadu Class 10 board examination 2020 was scheduled to commence from 15 June. The Madras High Court was hearing a petition by a teachers' association challenging the decision of the Tamil Nadu government to conduct the exam amid the pandemic. The court said that the state government cannot put lives of more than nine lakh students at stake.

Tamil Nadu government informed the court that the date of commencement of the examination was the right time as experts' opinion published in news reports forecast COVID-19 cases in the state might increase up to two lakh in the coming days.

Tamil Nadu has so far reported more than 33,200 COVID-19 cases. The virus has claimed lives of over 286 people in the state.