TN SSLC 10th Result 2020 DECLARED: Tamil Nadu govt releases results of SSLC exams; check dge.tn.gov.in

TN SSLC 10th Result 2020 DECLARED: The Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has released the results of its Class 10 or SSLC exams today (Monday, 10 August) at 9.30 am on the official websites dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in.

This time, 100 percent of students — over 9.5 lakh students of which 468,070 are girls and 471,759 boys — have cleared the Class 10 papers after the government cancelled the exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic and marked students on the basis of their performance in quarterly, half-yearly exams (given 80 percent weightage) and attendance (20 percent weightage).

Last year, an overall pass percentage of 95.42 percent was recorded. Girls had outperformed boys with pass percentage of 97 percent. The pass percentage of boys was 93.

How to check Tamil Nadu Class 10 results 2020 online:

Step 1: Go to the official website- tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: Select the link that reads 'SSLC Exam 2020 Results'

Step 3: Login by entering your roll number/registration number and date-of-birth

Step 4: The result with subject-wise marks and total score will appear on the screen.

However, the official websites could become unresponsive or slow down due to the heavy traffic.

But students need not worry as the result is available on a mobile app as well as a few alternative websites such as examresults.net, indiaresults.com, schools9.com, results.shikha.

How to check TN SSLC Results 2020 on examresults.net:

Step 1: Log onto examresults.net website.

Step 2: Click on Tamil Nadu in the list of the states or access the link directly here.

Step 3: Look for the link that says "Tamil Nadu SSLC Exam 2020."

Step 4: Click on the link and fill in all the details to get your Tamil Nadu Board SSC Examination 2020 result.

Steps to check Tamil Nadu SSC result 2020 on indiaresults.com:

Step 1: Visit the website indiaresults.com.

Step 2: Click on Tamil Nadu in the list of the states or type the URL tamil-nadu.indiaresults.com on your browser and press 'enter'.

Step 3: Look for the link that says "TN SSLC 10th Results 2020".

Step 4: Click on the link. It will take you to a new page. Fill in all the details to get your matric result.

How to check via mobile app

Students may also face issues with internet connectivity. In such a situation, students can check their results through the TN SSLC Result app, which can be downloaded on smartphones from Google Play Store or App Store.