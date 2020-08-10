TN SSLC 10th Result 2020 DECLARED: Alternative websites to check Class 10 scores if official websites down or unresponsive

TN SSLC 10th Result 2020 DECLARED: Students can check their results on alternative websites such as examresults.net, indiaresults.com, schools9.com, results.shikha.

TN SSLC 10th Result 2020 DECLARED| The Tamil Nadu government has released the results of its Class 10 or SSLC exams today (10 August) at 9.30 am.

Students can now check their results on the Tamil Nadu board's official websites dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in

This time, 100 percent of students — over 9.5 lakh students of which 468,070 are girls and 471,759 boys — have cleared the Class 10 papers.

Students have been assessed on the basis of a special scheme that takes into account the results of quarterly or half-yearly exams (given 80 percent weightage) and attendance (20 percent weightage).

The exams, which were to be conducted from 15 to 25 June after being postponed from March due to the nationwide lockdown, were cancelled as per a Madras High Court order to ensure the safety of students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

How to check results on alternative websites

The official websites could become unresponsive or slow down due to the heavy traffic. But students need not worry as the result is available on a mobile app as well as a few alternative websites such as examresults.net, indiaresults.com, schools9.com, results.shikha.

How to check TN SSLC Results 2020 on examresults.net:

Step 1: Log onto examresults.net website.

Step 2: Click on Tamil Nadu in the list of the states or access the link directly here.

Step 3: Look for the link that says "Tamil Nadu SSLC Exam 2020."

Step 4: Click on the link and fill in all the details to get your Tamil Nadu Board SSC Examination 2020 result.

Steps to check Tamil Nadu SSC result 2020 on indiaresults.com:

Step 1: Visit the website indiaresults.com.

Step 2: Click on Tamil Nadu in the list of the states or type the URL tamil-nadu.indiaresults.com on your browser and press 'enter'.

Step 3: Look for the link that says "TN SSLC 10th Results 2020".

Step 4: Click on the link. It will take you to a new page. Fill in all the details to get your matric result.

How to check via mobile app

They may also face issues with internet connectivity. In such a situation, students can check their results through the TN SSLC Result app, which can be downloaded on smartphones from Google Play Store or App Store.

How to check Tamil Nadu Class 10 results 2020 online:

Step 1: Go to the official website- tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: Select the link that reads 'SSLC Exam 2020 Results'

Step 3: Login by entering your roll number/registration number and date-of-birth

Step 4: The result with subject-wise marks and total score will appear on the screen.

The Class 10 exams were scheduled to be conducted between 15 and 26 June but were cancelled due to COVID-19.

The board has formulated a new strategy to promote the students in which 80 percent marks will be evaluated based on students' performance in quarterly and half-yearly examinations. The remaining 20 percent will be based on attendance.

Last year, an overall pass percentage of 95.42 percent was recorded. Girls had outperformed boys with pass percentage of 97 percent. The pass percentage of boys was 93.