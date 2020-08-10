TN SSLC 10th Result 2020 DECLARED: 100% students clear SSLC after marks allotted on performance in quarterly, half-yearly exams and attendance

TN SSLC 10th Result 2020 DECLARED| This time, 100 percent of students — over 9.5 lakh students of which 468,070 are girls and 471,759 boys — have cleared the Class 10 exams

TN SSLC 10th Result 2020 DECLARED: Class 10 results were declared by Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) on Monday (10 August) at 9.30 am.

Students can check their matric results on the state board's official websites: dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in.

This time, 100 percent of students — over 9.5 lakh students of which 468,070 are girls and 471,759 boys — have cleared the Class 10 papers.

Students have been assessed on the basis of a special scheme that takes into account the results of quarterly or half-yearly exams (given 80 percent weightage) and attendance (20 percent weightage).

The exams, which were to be conducted from 15 to 25 June after being postponed from March due to the nationwide lockdown, were cancelled as per a Madras High Court order to ensure the safety of students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The highest number of passed students are from the following districts: Kancheepuram (52,741), Vellore (50,916), Chennai (49,235), Tiruvallore (48,950) and Villupuram (46,494).

The Tamil Nadu board had stopped declaring the names of top ranking students from 2018. It, however, announces the city or district which registers the highest pass percentage. According to the DGE, the move is aimed to reduce the 'unhealthy' competition, as per a report in Indian Express..

Last year, an overall pass percentage of 95.42 percent was recorded. Girls had outperformed boys with pass percentage of 97 percent. The pass percentage of boys was 93.

Steps to check TN Class 12 results 2020 on the official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website at dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2020"

Step 3: Key in your credentials and log-in details

Step 4: Your results will be displayed on the screen.

However, the official websites could become unresponsive or slow down due to the heavy traffic.

But students need not worry as the result is available on a mobile app as well as a few alternative websites such as examresults.net, indiaresults.com, schools9.com, results.shikha.

How to check TN SSLC Results 2020 on examresults.net:

Step 1: Log onto examresults.net website.

Step 2: Click on Tamil Nadu in the list of the states or access the link directly here.

Step 3: Look for the link that says "Tamil Nadu SSLC Exam 2020."

Step 4: Click on the link and fill in all the details to get your Tamil Nadu Board SSC Examination 2020 result.

Steps to check Tamil Nadu SSC result 2020 on indiaresults.com:

Step 1: Visit the website indiaresults.com.

Step 2: Click on Tamil Nadu in the list of the states or type the URL tamil-nadu.indiaresults.com on your browser and press 'enter'.

Step 3: Look for the link that says "TN SSLC 10th Results 2020".

Step 4: Click on the link. It will take you to a new page. Fill in all the details to get your matric result.

How to check via mobile app

Students may also face issues with internet connectivity. In such a situation, students can check their results through the TN SSLC Result app, which can be downloaded on smartphones from Google Play Store or App Store.