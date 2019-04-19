TN Board Result 2019 Result Declared: Tamil Nadu education board to conduct HSC 12th Supplementary exams from 6 June to 13 June

TN Board Result 2019 Result Declared | Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result 2019 for HSC students has been announced by the Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu. The Tamil Nadu 12th Class Result 2019 was declared. Candidates who appeared for the HSC Class 12 exams can check their scores on the official websites — tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic. Students can also access their results on examresults.net.

After declaring the TN 12th Result 2019, the board also announced the dates for supplementary examination as well. The Tamil Nadu Plus Two or Class 12 supplementary exam will be held in the month of June 2019.

As per the official update, the Tamil Nadu Board will conduct the TN HSC supplementary exam or the re-exam for Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Students from 6 June 2019 until 13 June 2019.

Who can appear for TN Class 12 supplementary exam 2019?

Students who have received the TN HSC Result 2019 but are not satisfied with the outcome or those candidates who have failed in the exam; such candidates can appear for the supplementary exam to be held in the month of June 2019 to improve their score.

How to Apply for TN Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2019?

Students who have failed or have not done well in the recently announced HSC Result 2019 of Tamil Nadu Board can opt to take up the Supplementary Exam 2019. The detailed procedure along with the application form and other details will be available on the official website of the board — dge.tn.gov.in. Alternatively, they can also get in touch with the School Principal or administrators from their respective schools to get information about the application process of TN HSC, Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2019.

This year, around eight lakh students appeared for the HSC exams, which was conducted between 1 March and 19 March by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations. In 2018, 9,82,097 students had appeared for the Tamil Nadu HSC Class 12 exams.

According to the Tamil Nadu School Education Department, to pass these exams, candidates needed to secure at least 30 out of 150 marks in the theory exams and 40 out of 50 marks in the practical exams.

Earlier, the state education board announced that an instant exam will be conducted for candidates who fail to obtain the minimum pass percentage.

