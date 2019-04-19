TN Board Result 2019 Result 12th: Tamil Nadu HSC Class 12th scores declared today; candidates can check scores on tnresults.nic.in

TN Board Result 2019 declared| The Tamil Nadu board declared the results for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), or Class 12, examinations on Friday, 19 April (today) at 9.30 am.

Candidates who appeared for the HSC Class 12 exams can check their scores on the official website —tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.. Students can also can also access their results on examresults.net.

The Tamil Nadu board is also expected to release the SSLC, or Class 10, scores on 29 April.

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE updates ON TAMIL NADU BOARD RESULT 2019

This year, around eight lakh students appeared for the HSC exams, which was held from 1 March till 19 March by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations.

According to the Tamil Nadu School Education Department, to pass these exams, candidates need to secure at least 30 out of 150 marks in the theory exams and 40 out of 50 marks in the practical exams.

The state education board has announced that an instant exam will be conducted for candidates who fail to obtain the minimum pass percentage. This test will be held between 3 June and 10 June.

How to check your TN HSC Class 12 results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website — tnresults.nic.in or examresults.net.

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'TN HSC Class 12 results'

Step 3: Fill in the required details in the window that opens

Step 4: Your results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your results and keep a printout for future reference

In 2018, 9,82,097 students had appeared for the TN HSC Class 12 exams. The pass percentage for the Tamil Nadu Education's Class 12 exams was 91.1 percent in 2018, with 87.7 percent boys and 94.1 percent girls having passed.

