Tamil Nadu Board Class 10 exam 2020: Admit card to be released on 4 June; papers to be held from 15 to 25 June

The admit card for Tamil Nadu Board Class 10 exams will be released on 4 June at 2 pm. It will be released on the official website of Directorate of Government Examinations at http://www.dge.tn.gov.in/ .

According to The Times of India, more than nine lakh candidates have registered for Tamil Nadu Class 10 state board examinations.

Regular students will receive TN Class 10 admit card from their respective schools, while hall tickets will be delivered to homes of those who reside in containment zones. They can also download their admit cards from the official website by logging in using roll number and date of birth.

For any query, students are advised to contact their schools or the cellphone numbers given on the admit card.

TN Class 10 Board exams will be held from 15 to 25 June. The school education department has ordered all chief educational officers to start preparations to conduct Class 10 board exams safely.

Allotment of exam centres would begin from coming Monday as currently more than two lakh teachers involved in invigilation work.

All staff and students are required to wear face masks at the exam centre and follow social distancing norms.

Last month, state school education minister KA Sengottaiyan announced that Tamil Nadu Class 10 board examinations would be held from 1 to 12 June.

The exams were originally scheduled to be conducted from 27 March to 13 April, but got postponed due to the nationwide COVID-19 pandemic.

The final exam for Class 11 will take place on 16 June. The paper for absentees of class 12 will be held on 18 June.