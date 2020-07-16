TN 12th result 2020 DECLARED: HSC results out on tnresults.nic.in; how to check scores via SMS

TN 12th result 2020 DECLARED: Send registration number and date of birth to 09282232585 or 919282232585 in this format: TNBOARD12REGNO,DATE OF BIRTH.

TN 12th result 2020 DECLARED: The Tamil Nadu government released the state HSC or Class 12 results (Thursday, 16 July), as per several reports.

Students can check their scores on the official websites — tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.nic.in.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu education minister KA Sengottaiyan had said that HSC answer sheet evaluation is almost complete and that the Tamil Nadu 12th result 2020 will be released in the first week of July.

He had also said that Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had instructed that the results should be announced by the third week of July.

An earlier NDTV report quoted an official from of the state Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) as saying that the Tamil Nadu 12th result 2020 will be declared by 7 July.

How to check Tamil Nadu class 12 score via SMS:

Students can check their HSC scores via SMS. To do this, they must send their registration number and date of birth to 09282232585 or 919282232585 in the following format: TNBOARD12REGNO,DATE OF BIRTH.

How to check results on the app:

Additionally, students can choose to download the 'Tamil Nadu Board Result 2020, SSLC and HSC result' app from the Google Playstore, reports said.

Once the app is downloaded, students must enter the roll number and other details and hit submit.

How to check Tamil Nadu HSC result 2020:

Step 1: Log on to the Tamil Nadu Board's official website at tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.nic.in

Step 2: Select the 'TN HSC result 2020' option

Step 3: Enter registration number and date of birth to log in

Step 4: Check results and take a printout for future reference