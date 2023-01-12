TMC's Mahua Moitra makes tea at roadside stall; wonders 'where it may lead her...'
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee is known for her stints with roadside vendors. From making momos at a local stall to serving ‘puchka’ or panipuri to people, she has done it all. While videos of the Bengal CM often go viral on the internet, now another leader from her party has now joined the league. We’re talking about TMC MP Mahua Moitra who was recently seen making tea at a roadside stall. While she stands at the stall and prepares tea in the traditional manner, it was her caption that grabbed the most attention.
Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), Mahua Moitra seems to have made a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is widely known for his job as a ‘chaiwala’ in initial days. The caption of her post read, “Tried my hand at making chai… who knows where it may lead me :-).”
Tried my hand at making chai… who knows where it may lead me pic.twitter.com/iAQxgw61M0
— Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) January 11, 2023
The video shows the TMC leader adding the required ingredients to the pot of tea while the shopkeeper can be seen helping her serve the drink to customers.
In the meantime, as soon as the video was shared, it caught the attention of several social media users. People were quick to catch the ‘chaiwala’ jibe and thus made references to PM Modi.
A user wrote, “Our future union minister”, while another person wrote, “Modiji approves.” “Next PM perhaps,” a third user jokingly wrote. “Prime minister Mahua on the go :)”, another person commented, while one wrote, “One chaiwala is enough for the country. Don’t know if the country can now accommodate a chaiwali and shoulder repercussions…”
The video has so far amassed over 6,000 views and has collected more than 14,000 likes and several comments.
Notably, the video is from the leader’s ongoing campaign at her Lok Sabha constituency, Krishnanagar. She is also carrying out the party’s ‘Didir Surakhsha Kavach’ ahead of the upcoming panchayat elections.
