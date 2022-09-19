It is pretty common to see political leaders participating in sports events and further trying their hands at various sports in public gatherings. However, not everyday you see a female politician engaging in such activities, that too in an ethnic attire! Though breaking the stereotype, it was Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra who did not hold back from showing off her football skills as she participated in a football match this weekend. Known for her bold statements and dynamic personality, Moitra recently took to her Twitter handle and shared a couple of pictures of her playing football in a saree amid loud cheers and claps.

It was during the Krishnanagar MP Cup Tournament 2022 when the TMC MP took part in the final match. While taking to Twitter, she shared two different pictures, out of which, in one she can be seen kicking the football, while in another she plays the role of a goalkeeper as audiences watched over. She captioned the post with “Fun moments from the final of the Krishnanagar MP Cup Tournament 2022. And yes, I play in a saree.” The tweet has so far garnered over 11k likes and several retweets.

Check the post:

Fun moments from the final of the Krishnanagar MP Cup Tournament 2022. And yes, I play in a saree. pic.twitter.com/BPHlb275WK — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) September 19, 2022

In the pictures, Moitra can be seen wearing a red-coloured saree with a pair of sports shoes and black sunglasses as she enthusiastically participated in the match. Impressed by her football skills and bold move of wearing a saree to a football ground, social media users took to the comment section and lauded her move. Among them was also Sharmistha Mukherjee, politician and daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee who was also quite amazed by the pictures.

Check some reactions:



https://twitter.com/selim_wajid/status/1571703400772894720

😍😍😘😘you're a champion to love forever😍😍🤗🤗🤗 — பச்சை புல்...GREEN GRASS (@GreenGrassSHA) September 19, 2022

Seeing happening first time in life that a player is both striker and a Goalkeeper also

Bravo Mahua Di — BD 🌟🌟 (@B_Dasgupta85) September 19, 2022

Nice to see people from political spectrum participate in games . . . — Edwin (@Edwin56245929) September 19, 2022

It is pertinent to note that the TMC leader is quite fond of sports. This was not the first time she was seen playing football. Earlier during the Trinamool Congress' 'Khela Hobe Dibas', she was spotted playing the game to promote the same across West Bengal.