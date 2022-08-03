TMC MP Mahua Moitra gives savage reply to Shehzad Poonawalla's jibe at 'handbag' controversy

Since the Monsoon Session began, the opposition held up the functioning of Parliament with a demand for a discussion on the price issue. Though Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asserted that there was no chance of recession or stagflation in India, Congress couldn’t agree with the statement

A controversy was making noise around Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra after Bhartiya Janta Party’s Shehzad Poonawalla criticised her with the accusation of 'hiding her expensive' bag during a session in the Lok Sabha regarding price rise. Now, Moitra has come up with a savage response to the criticism as she uploaded a series of photos with her handbag in a collage format on Twitter.

On 1 August, Poonwalla posted a short clip of the Lok Sabha discussion on her Twitter handle. In the video, Moitra was seen picking her handbag from her seat and keeping it down under the desk while another member delivers a speech on the price hike issue.

Marie Antoinette Mahau Moitra hiding her expensive bag during a discussion on price rise- hypocrisy has a face & its this! A party that believes in TMC- Too Much Corruption discusses price rise after not cutting VAT & alliance with UPA that gave run away inflation of 10% plus pic.twitter.com/VByJsk4tBV — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) August 1, 2022

Referring to the 12-second-long video, the BJP leader tweeted, "Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra hiding her expensive bag during a discussion on price rise - hypocrisy has a face and it's this! A party that believes in TMC- Too Much Corruption discusses price rise after not cutting VAT and alliance with UPA that gave runaway inflation of 10% plus.” In reply, the TMC MP has shared the collage and written in the caption, “Jholewala fakir in Parliament since 2019. Jhola leke aye the… jhola leke chal padenge…” The last line of the tweet was taken from the iconic remark made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 2016 election rally.

Jholewala fakir in Parliament since 2019. Jhola leke aye the… jhola leke chal padenge… pic.twitter.com/2YOWst8j98 — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) August 2, 2022

As many users were following the controversy, the post did not go unnoticed by them. Since shared, the post has gathered more than 20,000 likes on Twitter. A number of commenters have appreciated Moitra for her brave reply. While one of the commenters wrote, “More power to you, you are the voice of many who really care about India,” another one noted, “People shout of 10 lakh suit but Oops my 1.5 L bag; let me hide it. Oops, people knew about it. Let me be more upfront now. School girl tactics exposed in politics!”

Since the Monsoon Session began more than two weeks back, the opposition parties held up the functioning of Parliament with a demand for a discussion on this price issue. Though Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asserted that there was no chance of recession or stagflation in India, Congress couldn’t agree with the statement.

