TJEE 2022: Answer key released; here are the steps to check and raise objections

Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has released the answer key for the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2022. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check and download the answer keys from the official website tbjee.nic.in.

It is to be noted that the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination answer key released is provisional. Applicants will be able to raise objections against the TJEE 2022 answer key in case there are any discrepancies.

With the help of this answer key, students will be able to check if the answers entered by them during the exams were correct and calculate their probable score.

The TJEE 2022 answer key has been released for Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics subjects in the form of a PDF document.

Here are the steps to check the TJEE 2022 answer key:

Go to the official website- tbjee.nic.in

Click the “Model Answer key 2022” link on the TBJEE home page.

The TJEE answer key will appear on the screen in PDF format.

Download the TJEE answer key for your reference.

Candidates can download the answer key of the examination through the link provided on the official website - tbjee.nic.in or through the direct link which has been provided here.

How to submit your TBJEE 2022 answer key objections?

To file objections against the TBJEE 2022 Answer Key, students need to submit their challenge by 7 May, along with all the relevant documents. The applicants need to mail the relevant documents to tjeefeedback@gmail.com. The final answer key will be released after taking into consideration the objections of the students.

The TJEE 2022 exam was held on 27 April in various shifts- Physics and Chemistry 11.00 am to 12.30 pm, Biology from 1.30 pm to 2.15 pm and Mathematics from 2.45 pm to 3.30 pm.

